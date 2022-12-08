Chicago Police Issue Warning After 11 Armed Robberies Reported in 5 Hours

Chicago Police issued a community alert after at least 11 armed robberies were reported within a span of five hours Wednesday morning.

The incidents happened in five Chicago neighborhoods; Bucktown, West Town, Belmont Central, Portage Park and Austin.

In these cases, the victims were walking in the early morning hours when a black Kia SUV pulled up to them, according to police.

Someone wearing dark clothing, a hoodie and a black ski mask jumped out with a handgun and ordered the victims to give them their belongings.

The robberies all happened between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

These are the locations listed by Chicago police:

• 2400 block of W Fullerton Ave on December 7, 2022 at 2:08am

• 1500 block of N Ashland Ave on December 7, 2022 at 2:54am

• 2700 block of W Augusta Blvd on December 7, 2022 at 3:05am

• 1500 block of N Western Ave December 7, 2022 at 4:15am

• 2700 block of N Central Ave on December 7, 2022 at 4:21am

• 4000 block of N Central Ave on December 7, 2022 at 4:42am

• 5300 block W Berenice Ave on December 7, 2022 at 4:44am

• 5200 block of W North Ave on December 7, 2022 at 5:00am

• 2300 block of W Rice St on December 7, 2022 at 5:30am

• 3100 block of W Division St on December 7, 2022 at 5:44am

• 1600 block of N Cicero Ave on December 7, 2022 at 6:20am

Although these robberies happened in five neighborhoods, four different police districts are investigating.