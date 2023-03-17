CPD Issues Community Alert After South Shore Hit-and-Run Leaves 1 Seriously Injured

Chicago police have issued and community alert and released photos of they vehicle they say was involved in a Thursday hit-run-traffic crash in the city's South Shore neighborhood that left one person seriously injured.

According to officials, at 8:40 p.m. Thursday a female pedestrian crossing the street at 79th St. and East End Avenue was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle traveling westbound.

The vehicle continued traveling westbound after striking the woman, police say.

Officials early Friday released a photo of the vehicle, describing it as a light in color Chevrolet Malibu with Illinois plates and right side front end, hood and windshield damage.

The vehicle is also missing a right side mirror, and has a long dark mark on the drivers side door, police say.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312)745-4521.