Chicago Police Issue Community Alert After Multiple Woman Say Man on Electric Skateboard Groped Them

Chicago Police have issued a community alert after multiple women came forward this summer, sharing similar stories that of a man downtown that came up behind them and groped them.

Authorities say a suspect described as wearing a white helmet, blue polo shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses riding an electric skateboarder has been linked to at least two recent assaults.

The first incident occurred at 10:15 a.m. on June 1 in the 400 block of West Lake Street, when a man wearing a white bike helmet approached a woman and touched her inappropriately before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The second incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Aug. 6, in the 1100 block of South State Street, when authorities say a man matching the same description man approached a female victim from behind and violated her. The offender then fled the scene.

Police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings, and asking that anyone with information about the suspect contact 312-744-8261 or submit a tip to cpdtip.com