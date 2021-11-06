Lincoln Park

Chicago Police Say 75-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From Lincoln Park Has Been Found

UPDATE: Chicago police say a 75-year-old man who was reported missing from the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood has been safely located.

According to authorities, Lonnie Wilson was last seen Friday in the 1800 block of North Larrabee.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Wilson is described as a Black male, standing 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes, with a medium complexion, according to police.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Special Victims Unit in Area 3, which can be reached at 312-744-8266.

Top Stories - NBC 5

COVID-19 vaccines 6 hours ago

Appeals Court Stays Vaccine Mandate on Larger Businesses

Chicago COVID Vaccine Mandate 2 hours ago

Ted Cruz Poses for Photo With Chicago Police Officers Amid Battle Over COVID Vaccine Mandate

This article tagged under:

Lincoln ParkChicago PoliceNBC 5 Missing Persons
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us