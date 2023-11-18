Chicago police issue alert following attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old girl in Clearing

Chicago police have issued a warning to residents after a man tried to kidnap a 12-year-old girl earlier this week in the Clearing neighborhood on the city's Far West Side.

At around 3:55 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, a 12-year-old girl was walking her dogs along West 62nd Street near Meade Avenue when an unknown man in a black SUV called to the child and asked if she needed a ride, police said in a community alert.

The child then observed the man performing lewd acts, according to law enforcement. The girl continued to walk away, at which point the man began swearing and drove away.

Chicago police are reminding parents not to let their children walk or play alone and urge them to identify safe havens along their route to school or home.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact detectives at 312-492-3810.