Chicago Police Issue Alert After Series of ‘Ruse Burglaries' on South Side

Chicago police are alerting senior citizens on the city’s South Side to be on alert after a series of so-called “ruse burglaries” in the last month.

According to a community alert released Sunday, at least three of the robberies have been reported in the city’s Bridgeport and McKinley Park neighborhoods since Oct. 21.

In each of the incidents, unknown men posing as repair workers ask to enter a victim’s home, and while inside, one individual distracts the homeowner while another steals various items from inside the residence.

The robberies have been reported:

-3000 block of South Bonfield, Oct. 21 at 2:30 p.m.

-1800 block of West 33rd Street, Nov. 12 between 4:30 and 4:50 p.m.

-3600 block of South Hoyne, Nov. 15 between 3:30 and 4 p.m.

Chicago police don’t have a description of the suspect or suspects in the case, but did offer several pieces of advice to homeowners. Residents are urged to be cautious if anyone approaches your home and says they’re offering repair services, and are also urged to keep their properties well lit.

If residents witness suspicious activity, they are urged to call 911.