Chicago Police Investigating Several Carjackings, Violent Robberies Targeting Women

Chicago police have issued a community alert about a series of motor vehicle thefts, carjackings and robberies targeting women in less than a twelve-hour span this past Sunday.

In each incident, the offenders, who were armed with handguns, either took vehicles that were left running or stole ones that were occupied, the Chicago Police Department said.

Using the stolen vehicles, the offenders then robbed women, either displaying guns in the incident or implying they had weapons before taking property from the victims.

The nine incidents occurred in the Lake View, West Town and Wrigleville neighborhoods as well as on the Lower West Side between 3 a.m. and 2:06 p.m. Sunday.

The times and location of each incident are listed below:

Lake View - 3600 block of North Clark Street at 3 a.m.

Lake View - 3600 block of North Southport Avenue at 9:35 a.m.

Lake View - 2900 block of North Mildred Avenue at 10 a.m.

Lake View - 3600 block of North Clark Street at 10:20 a.m.

West Town - 1500 block of West Fry at 1:20 p.m.

West Town - 1600 block of West Cortez at 1:20 p.m.

Lower West Side - 2300 block of West 19th Street at 2 p.m.

Lake View - 3800 block of North Lakewood at 2 p.m.

Wrigleyville - 1100 block of West Cornelia Avenue at 2:06 p.m.

In one robbery, which was captured on camera, three men approached two women walking near Ashland Avenue and West Fry Street and snatched their purse. Before heading to a stolen getaway car, one suspect even chased the women down when they tried to run.

While the robbery suspects left empty-handed in at least one of the incidents, Lake View residents remain shaken.

"You feel you live in a nice area, and we don’t expect things like this to happen, but it seems like it’s happening at a more alarming rate than we typically see," said Lake View resident Charlie Rubinowicz.

Following the incidents, some in the neighborhood have decided to take extra precautions and be extra alert, as advised by police.

"If it's going on, sure I'll be extra aware of it, but I'm not going to live in fear of it," said Lake View resident Chris Kenney.

Chicago police also encourage residents to alert family and friends who live in the area about the crimes.

According to police, the unknown offenders could be driving the following vehicles: a black Toyota sedan, a grey Subaru Outback, a black Jeep SUV or a silver Jeep SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263.