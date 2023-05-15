Chicago Police Investigating Death of Off-Duty CPD Officer

Detectives are investigating after an off-duty Chicago Police officer was found dead inside her residence Sunday.

Officials say a female, 33, was discovered unresponsive at 5:15 p.m. inside of her home located at 1800 block of South Carpenter Street, in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

According to authorities, the woman, an off-duty Chicago police officer, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The death comes one week after CPD officer Aréanah Preston, 24, was shot and killed near her home in the Avalon Park neighborhood while returning home from a tour of duty.

Further details weren't immediately available. This story will be updated.