Chicago Police investigating after woman pulled from Austin fire found with gunshot wound

A death investigation is underway after a woman pulled overnight from an apartment fire in Austin was found with a gunshot wound.

The Chicago Fire Department at 2:16 a.m. said it was responding to a fire on the second and third floors of a three-story building at 205 S. Lavergne Ave., in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

According to officials, a 57-year-old female was found inside the apartment where the fire took place, and was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The Chicago Police Department said that it was later discovered the woman had sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg.

Police say Area Four detectives are investigating the incident. No further details were provided.