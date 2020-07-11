Chicago Police Investigating After Series of Violent Robberies on CTA Trains, Platforms

Chicago police have issued a community alert after a series of robberies on board CTA trains and platforms in recent days.
According to authorities, at least eight different robberies have been reported, and all with the same MO. In each of the incidents, multiple individuals approach victims on trains or platforms and demand property.
If the victim refuses, the individuals attack the victims using physical force, stealing their property and then fleeing the scene.
At least five of the incidents occurred on the same day. Incidents have been reported:
1100 block of South State Street, July 2 in the morning hours
200 block of North State Street, July 2 in the afternoon hours
900 block of West Fullerton Avenue, July 2 in the evening hours
500 block of North State Street, July 2 in the evening hours
1200 block of North Clark Street, July 2 in the evening hours
1100 block of South State Street, July 7 in the evening hours
600 block of South State Street, July 7 in the evening hours
200 block of South State Street, July 9 in the evening hours
Chicago police are seeking between two and five suspects. The suspects stand between 5-feet-6 and 6-feet tall, weighing between 130 and 150 pounds. All suspects are between the ages of 19 and 25, and all suspects have been described as African-American men.
Authorities recommend that individuals taking CTA trains in the area remain aware of their surroundings, and if they find themselves confronted by a suspect, to remain calm.