Chicago Police Investigating 7 Robberies Within 50-Minute Span Friday Morning

Chicago police are seeking the individuals responsible for seven different carjackings and robberies that occurred within a 50-minute span early Friday, authorities said.

The crimes, which were reported in the West Ridge and West Town neighborhoods, occurred between 7:30 and 8:20 a.m. In each incident, one or multiple men approached the victims in their vehicles and demanded their property, Chicago police stated in a community alert. In some of the incidents, the suspects displayed handguns.

The robberies were reported to police at the below times and locations:

• 7:30 a.m. - 800 block of North Campbell

• 7:40 a.m. - 800 block of North Rockwell

• 7:45 a.m. - 800 block of North Campbell

• 8 a.m. - 6400 block of North Hoyne

• 8:11 a.m. - 6500 block of North Damen

• 8:15 a.m. - 6200 block of North Claremont

• 8:20 a.m. - 6000 block of North Campbell

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263