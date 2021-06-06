Chicago Police Investigate Whether Saturday Armed Carjackings Were Related

Chicago police are investigating a pair of armed carjackings that took place Saturday in the Loop and in Old Town, with the two crimes happening just minutes apart.

According to authorities, the first theft occurred in the 200 block of North LaSalle at approximately 8:48 p.m. Saturday.

A 34-year-old man was driving a gray 2021 Audi Q5 SUV northbound on LaSalle when a white sedan bumped him from behind. The man pulled over and got out of the vehicle to exchange information with the other driver, and upon doing so a man from the other vehicle pulled out a weapon and demanded his keys.

The Audi’s driver complied, and after the passengers in his vehicle got out, the suspect fled the scene in the SUV, with the white sedan following behind him.

Just two minutes later, another armed carjacking took place in the first block of West North Boulevard. According to police, a man had gotten into his black Porsche Cayenne when two men approached him on foot, with one pulling out a weapon.

The men stole the vehicle at gunpoint and fled the scene, with a white Honda CRV following behind them.

No injuries were reported in either theft.

Chicago police have released license plate numbers of both vehicles. The Audi Q5’s license plate reads CL 60855, and the Porsche Cayenne’s license plate reads BE 58140.

Anyone who spots the vehicles or has any other information is encouraged not to approach, but to call 911 immediately.