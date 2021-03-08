Chicago Police Investigate Series of Church Burglaries in West Pullman

Chicago police are warning of a series of burglaries that have targeted multiple churches in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

According to Chicago police, at least four thefts have been reported since Feb. 28, when two different churches were hit in the neighborhood.

The thieves broke into the churches by prying open doors or breaking windows, and once inside they have stolen musical equipment, computers, and other high-priced items, according to authorities.

All four of the robberies have taken place during the early morning hours at the following locations:

Feb. 28: 300 block of West 119th Street at approximately 2 a.m.

Feb. 28: First block of West 119th Street at approximately 3 a.m.

March 4-7: First block of West 119th Street in the early morning hours

March 6-7: 11500 block of South State Street in the early morning hours

Churches are being advised to secure all windows and doors, and to ensure that all gates and security doors are locked. They’re also being advised to keep records of serial numbers on electronic devices, and to consider the installation of alarms or surveillance systems.

If anyone has information on the incidents, they are urged to call 911.