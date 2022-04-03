Chicago Police Investigate Rash of ATM Thefts Across City in Recent Days

Chicago police are investigating after a series of ATM thefts across the city in recent days, with at least seven robberies reported within a three-day span.

According to authorities, the incidents occur during the early morning hours before businesses open for the day.

In each theft, a group of three-to-five men have been seen arriving at scenes in a white Jeep Cherokee Trail Hawk. The men then pry open the doors of businesses and smash open the ATMs inside, stealing money before fleeing the scene.

The Jeep has no license plates attached, according to authorities.

The robberies have occurred:

March 31:

6 a.m., 1600 block of East 75th Street

April 1:

3:30 a.m., 1400 block of East 47th Drive

4 a.m., 1800 block of West Lawrence Avenue

6 a.m., 2200 block of West Taylor Street

April 2:

4:30 a.m., 1100 block of West Grand Avenue

4:45 a.m., 2000 block of East 87th Street

6 a.m., 2700 block of North Clark Street

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8273. Business owners are urged to report suspicious activity immediately, and to keep the perimeter of property well-lit.