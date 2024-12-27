Chicago police investigate home invasion, sexual assault of West Ridge woman

A 27-year-old woman was sexually assaulted during a home invasion in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood overnight, police say.

The attack took place in the 6200 block of North Bell Avenue just before 3 a.m. Thursday, police said. The woman told police someone entered her apartment through the back door and then sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

The victim said the intruder had a knife and implied he had other people with him, according to information released by Chicago police.

Neighbors expressed shock after the attack, which left them on high alert as police issued a community alert.

“That’s honestly terrifying because I have to go home myself, I walk my dog all the time,” said resident Netta Hemphill. “I randomly walk my dog at like 1 ‘o’clock in the morning sometimes so that’s absolutely terrifying.”

Hemphill told NBC Chicago hearing about what happened to the victim is frightening.

“Usually like I’ll keep my mace and then my knife, my little box cutter because then it just makes me feel a little more secure by then,” she said. “At the end of the day I’m still a girl. so that’s terrifying.”

Investigators released a description of the suspect saying he has medium build, about 5’10” and had symbols tattooed on his face. Police said he fled the scene with some of the victim’s personal belongings.

Numbers provided by Chicago police show there have been at least 68 criminal sexual assault cases investigated in the 24th District, an increase over last year's statistics.

Police are offering some safety tips for residents, urging them to pay attention to suspicious people loitering in the area and report them to police, call 911 immediately and provide a description of the offender, never to pursue a fleeing suspect, and lock all doors.

Neighbors meanwhile are left looking over their shoulders.

“Once it gets dark outside you just never know,” said Hemphill. “I feel like that’s any part of Chicago.”

The female victim was taken to the hospital in fair condition, according to police. Area Three detectives are actively seeking information, including from any witnesses, or any surveillance footage from the area around the property.