Back of the Yards

Chicago Police Investigate After 9-Year-Old Shot in Back of the Yards

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago police are investigating after a 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his head in a shooting in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday evening.

At approximately 6:52 p.m., the boy was near the front yard of a residence in the 5400 block of South Morgan when he was struck by gunfire, police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The boy suffered a graze wound to his head, and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital by a family member. He was initially reported to be in good condition, according to authorities.

Local

Beach Park 9 mins ago

Residents Stunned After Teen Girl Sexually Assaulted on Beach Park Bike Path

South Deering 29 mins ago

Burned Body Found in South Deering, Chicago Police Say

Police are unsure of where the gunfire came from, and an investigation is ongoing at this time.

This article tagged under:

Back of the Yards
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us