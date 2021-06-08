Chicago Police Investigate After 9-Year-Old Shot in Back of the Yards

Chicago police are investigating after a 9-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his head in a shooting in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday evening.

At approximately 6:52 p.m., the boy was near the front yard of a residence in the 5400 block of South Morgan when he was struck by gunfire, police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The boy suffered a graze wound to his head, and was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital by a family member. He was initially reported to be in good condition, according to authorities.

Police are unsure of where the gunfire came from, and an investigation is ongoing at this time.