Chicago Police Investigate After 2 Tow Truck Drivers Shot in Palmer Square

Two tow truck operators were shot in Chicago's Palmer Square neighborhood Sunday, according to law enforcement.

The shooting was reported at approximately 5:34 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Humboldt Boulevard. A 44-year-old man sustained a gunshot to the thigh and self-transported to Humboldt Park Hospital. He was listed in good condition, according to police.

The second victim, a 33-year-old man, was shot in the head and also self-transported to Humboldt Park Hospital. He was later transferred to Stroger Hospital and listed in serious condition.

It wasn't immediately known what led up to shots being fired.

No one was in custody as detectives continued to investigate Sunday night.

