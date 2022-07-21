Chicago Police in Woodlawn Respond to Reports of Shots Fired, Find 14-Year-Old Shot, Killed on Sidewalk

A 14-year-old was shot and killed early Thursday in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood while standing on the sidewalk, police said. According to authorities, this is the sixth teenager shot in Chicago since Saturday.

Around 12:15 a.m. in the 1000 Block of E. Marquette, Chicago police responded to a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a 14-year-old male victim unresponsive and laying on the ground, officials said.

According to police, the 14-year-old was shot multiple times in the torso and was pronounced on the scene.

"He's a young teenager, still a baby, suffered multiple gunshot wounds," said crisis responder Andrew Holmes. "And to the shooters: for what and why? You may be the same age he is or even younger, you never know. Too many guns, and too many lives taken. "

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials said that witnesses told police they saw a blue minivan flee from the scene.

A weapon was recovered at the scene. Detectives are investigating and no one was in custody, according to police.

According to officials, this is the sixth teen to be shot – the second fatally – since Saturday.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, 17-year-old Sa'Qura Heard was riding in a vehicle in the 7300 block of South Union when she was killed in a drive-by shooting, police said.

“Evidentially, a car pulled up when they were outside – shots were fired – the vehicle then fled,” Sa'Qura's father Fabian Heard said. “It is just really sad news.”

A recent graduate of Johnson College Prep, Sa’Qura had earned a full-ride scholarship to Southern Illinois University, with her departure for college just weeks away.

“I’m just trying figure out how to do things without my niece – she didn’t deserve no stuff like this,” said her Aunt Candace Clark. “She did not deserve this.”

Chicago police have not yet identified a suspect in the case, and the investigation remains ongoing.