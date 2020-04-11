Chicago Police in Mourning After 2nd Officer Dies Due to Coronavirus Complications

Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck will address the media Saturday morning. You can watch in the video player above.

The Chicago Police Department is in mourning after a second police officer died after contracting COVID-19.

According to police, the officer worked in the Area Central Bureau of Detectives. Police have not identified the officer, saying they are still notifying family members.

“I am saddened to share the devastating news that a second Department member has passed away from complications of the COVID-19 virus,” Interim Police Superintendent Charlie Beck said in a statement.

The news comes just a day after another officer, 21-year force veteran Marco DiFranco, was laid to rest in a private funeral. DiFranco, who was working as an undercover narcotics officer at the time of his death according to the Chicago Sun-Times, was the first member of the force to die as a result of the illness.

In all, 170 members of the Chicago Police Department have tested positive for the virus. Of those 170, 163 have been sworn officers, and several have recently returned to duty.