Chicago Police Identify Two People of Interest in Attack Against Alderman in River North

Chicago police have identified two people of interest in a February attack against Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd), who claimed the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

Detectives have two “persons of interest” in the Feb. 18 attack, but they remain at large and the investigation remains ongoing, according to police spokesman Anthony Spicuzza.

Reilly previous told the Chicago Sun-Times he emerged from Boss Bar, 420 N. Clark St., after 10:30 p.m. and was pummeled by two men he didn’t know.

Reilly said he was waiting alone on the sidewalk for friends inside to give him a ride home when a man he didn’t know yelled at him from the street.

“I can’t for the life of me understand what he’s saying. He looked absolutely furious,” Reilly told the Sun-Times. “The next thing I know, the guy’s on top of me. I’m on the ground. He’s trying to punch me in my head.”

Reilly didn’t initially call 911 or file a police report, he said, because he didn’t require medical attention.