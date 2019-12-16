Chicago Police Honor Officers Fatally Hit by Train, 1 Year Later

Chicago police honored two officers Monday morning, almost exactly one year after they were fatally hit by a train while investigating the sound of gunfire.

The remembrance ceremony for Officers Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary took place at CPD's 5th District - Calumet station, where both officers were assigned, on the city's Far South Side.

"Whatever you need - whatever we can do - we will do it," CPD's interim Supt. Charlie Beck told the Marmolejo and Gary families in the ceremony Monday morning, which included bagpipes, a color guard, prayers and speeches.

Marmolejo and Gary were killed the evening of Dec. 17, 2018, when they were hit by a train while investigating gunfire in the city's Rosemoor neighborhood.

Police said the officers were both on foot, responding to a call of shots fired, when they were struck by a passing train. Marmolejo and Gary were working as partners and had a combined four years on the force, authorities said.

Gary, 31, had been with the department for 18 months, while 36-year-old Marmolejo had been with CPD for two-and-a-half years. Both were married fathers - Gary had one young child and Marmolejo had three children, according to police.

"I never met them but I know them, I know them because I’m a son of a cop - and the father of three," Beck told the community space packed with family, friends and officers. "I know them because of the character of the 13,000 men and women that wear the same badge."