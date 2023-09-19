Chicago police, fire crews expected near Navy Pier, Lake Michigan for ‘public safety exercise'

Chicago officials asked residents and boaters to be aware of a public safety exercise taking place on Lake Michigan Tuesday.

According to the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications, a "multi-agency security exercise" hosted by the Chicago Harbor Safety Committee is take place between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Lake Michigan, outside the south wall of the Chicago Controlling Lock.

The exercise is expected to extend to the entrance of Monroe Street harbor, the OEMC added.

"Boaters are advised to keep clear of the exercise area to ensure the safety of all involved," authorities said in a release.

According to officials, the Chicago Police Department, the Chicago Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard will all be participating in the exercise. Additional emergency crews on land and water are expected to be near Navy Pier, north the exercise, the OEMC added.

Earlier this summer, several first responder safety exercises took place on the Chicago River as part of the 2023 National Homeland Security Conference, including a "live water rescue incident" as well as an "active threat response incident." During that exercise, officials warned residents to expect "simulated gunfire and explosions."