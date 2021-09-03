Chicago Police Detail Labor Day Weekend Safety Strategies

With summer winding down, Chicago's top cop and other police leaders on Friday detailed the city's safety plan for Labor Day weekend and strategies to reduce violence citywide.

Contrary to last year, the Chicago Police Department won't cancel days off for officers this weekend or extend shifts more than the typical eight hours. The city's Emergency Operations Center, which is made up of representatives from various city departments, will be up and running to coordinate and facilitate responses among agencies, officials said.

CPD will continue its "strategic-based deployments," which are based on historical analyses, and officers will pay special attention to parks, "critical facilities" and large gatherings throughout the city, said CPD Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott.

McDermott added that "each district has its own comprehensive strategy to focus on the unique problems within those districts."

Citywide, violent crime, such as murders, is up 22% this year compared to 2020. As a result, police will be working with an outreach organization throughout the weekend to help prevent any retaliatory or future shootings.

Officers will focus on the Englewood community, where there has been a number of recent shootings, and the area surrounding the Garfield Park Conservatory, which has seen multiple mass shootings and several large gatherings in recent weeks.

Police will also work with the Department of Streets and Sanitation to tow illegally parked vehicles and collaborate with the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, authorities said.