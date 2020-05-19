Chicago Police Dept. Confirms 9 More Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus

Chicago police announced Tuesday that the department has confirmed nine more cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 529 since the pandemic began.

Of the confirmed cases, 503 are officers and 26 are civilian employees, police said. All of the cases have been confirmed by the department’s medical section.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Illinois health officials Tuesday announced 146 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 4,379. The virus remains in 100 of the state’s 102 counties.