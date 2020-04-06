Chicago Police Department

Chicago Police Department Reports 95 Cases Total of Coronavirus

Of the cases, 92 are officers and three are civilian employees, Chicago police said

Chicago police Monday announced six more confirmed cases of coronavirus in the department, raising the number of cases to 95.

Of the cases, 92 are officers and three are civilian employees, Chicago police said. Last week, the department reported 89 total cases.

The first death of an officer from complications of the coronavirus was announced last Thursday.

Newly-appointed Chicago police Supt. David Brown said one of his priorities is boosting morale among officers on the front lines of the war against the coronavirus.

Illinois health officials Monday announced an additional 1,006 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 12,262. So far, 307 people have died from the outbreak in the state.

