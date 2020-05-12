coronavirus

Chicago Police Department Coronavirus Cases Surpass 500

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Chicago police announced Monday 12 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 502.

Of the confirmed cases, 477 are officers and 25 are civilian employees, police said.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Local

coronavirus illinois Apr 14

NBC 5 Investigates: See Where Illinois Stands Today on Coronavirus Cases, Rates and More

coronavirus 50 seconds ago

Indiana YMCA Camp Cancels All Summer Camps Due to Coronavirus

Illinois health officials Monday announced 54 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the toll in the state to 3,460. The state’s total confirmed cases reached just over 79,000, and officials are projecting a peak lasting until July.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us