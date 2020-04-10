Chicago Police Department Coronavirus Cases Now at 170

Chicago police announced Friday 19 more confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the number of cases in the department to 170.

Of the confirmed cases, 163 are officers and seven are civilian employees, police said.

A total of 237 employees have reported positive test results, but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm 67 of those cases, police said.

The newly confirmed cases come as officials announced the death of a second officer from complications of the virus.

A funeral was held Thursday for the first officer in the department die from the outbreak.

Illinois health officials on Friday said 68 more died from the coronavirus, raising the state’s toll to 596. So far, 17,887 people in the state have tested positive for coronavirus.