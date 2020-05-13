Chicago Police Department

Chicago Police Department Confirms 4 Additional Covid-19 Cases

The new report brings the total number of cases to 508

chicago police generic patch
NBC Chicago

Chicago police announced four more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the number of cases in the department to 508.

Of the confirmed cases, 483 are officers and 25 are civilian employees, police said.

A total of 511 employees have reported positive test results, but the department’s medical section has yet to confirm three of those cases, according to a press release.

Local

Hinsdale 24 mins ago

Man Charged With Videotaping Girls While Working at Their Home In Hinsdale

Election 2020 32 mins ago

Illinois Debates Vote-By-Mail Ballots for 2020 Election Amidst Pandemic

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Illinois health officials Wednesday announced another 192 COVID-19 deaths, marking the highest death toll in a 24-hour period in the state since the outbreak began.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police DepartmentChicagoChicago Coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us