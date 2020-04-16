Chicago Police Department Announces 49 New Coronavirus Cases

Chicago police announced Thursday 49 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases in the department to 288.

Of the cases, 276 are officers and 12 are civilian employees, Chicago police said.

A total of 325 employees have reported positive test results, but the department’s medical section has only confirmed 288 of those cases, police said.

Last week, the department said a second officer had died of the virus.

Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced 125 more deaths and 1,140 new positive cases, raising the statewide total to 25,733 cases.