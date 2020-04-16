Chicago Police

Chicago Police Department Announces 49 New Coronavirus Cases

Of the cases, 276 are officers and 12 are civilian employees

Chicago police announced Thursday 49 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total number of cases in the department to 288.

Of the cases, 276 are officers and 12 are civilian employees, Chicago police said.

A total of 325 employees have reported positive test results, but the department’s medical section has only confirmed 288 of those cases, police said.

Last week, the department said a second officer had died of the virus.

Thursday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced 125 more deaths and 1,140 new positive cases, raising the statewide total to 25,733 cases.

