Chicago police continue search for gunman who killed security guard at Family Dollar in Austin

Chicago police detectives returned to the Austin neighborhood Saturday afternoon investigating a shooting inside a Family Dollar that killed 43-year-old Loyce Wright on Friday.

“He was a good guy, he was cool, he would talk to you, ask you how you’re doing, made jokes,” customer Marquis Markey told NBC Chicago.

The father of four was working security at the store Friday afternoon when police said a gunman walked in and shot him multiple times. Police haven’t said what led to the shooting. Witnesses telling police the gunman said something before opening fire.

“He can’t even work. He lost his life. The kids lost their father,” Markey said. “It’s kind of like pointless violence.”

The Family Dollar remains closed Saturday. Customers stopped by to find the doors locked and remnants of police tape.

“I was really surprised because as far as I know, he was a really nice guy,” customer Bernard Reese said.

Reese works across the street at New Greater True Light Missionary Baptist Church.

“People need more God and less violence,” Reese said. “But that’s up to them.”

He’s been to the Family Dollar many times before and would often see Wright working at the front door. He said he’s hurting for Wright’s family and praying for the killer to be caught.

“If they don’t know God, I wish they would get to know God,” he said. “Because they’re really going to need him.”

A person of interest has not been identified. Detectives are still investigating.

Family Dollar issued a statement to NBC Chicago about the incident: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred at one of our Family Dollar stores in Chicago on Friday. We are cooperating with local authorities as they investigate the crime. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, no further comment will be offered at this time.”