Chicago Police, Community Leaders To Discuss New Initiative In Response ‘Disruptive' Gatherings

The Chicago Police Department along with community and faith leaders are expected Thursday afternoon to announce a new initiative after large downtown gatherings billed as "teen takeovers" this past weekend turned "violent and disruptive," resulting in property damage, physical assaults and 15 arrests.

"The Chicago Police Department's top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our residents and visitors, including our city's youth," a statement from CPD read earlier this week. "The reckless, disruptive and violent behavior that was seen downtown this past weekend will not be tolerated. We encourage our young people to be safe and responsible as they enjoy their weekends, but anyone engaged in criminal activity will be arrested and held accountable."

According to officials, leaders from the department will be joined by Early Walker, CEO of the organization "'I'm Telling, Don't Shoot" and others at 1 p.m. to discuss a "Parents for Chicago" communication plan meant to help parents text or email police ahead of any planned "teen takeovers."

“It’s apparent that this unruly behavior of some of our youth has caused great harm to the health and welfare of the city of Chicago," Walker said in a statement. "The 'Parents for Chicago' 'lines are being established to create a database of parents who would like to be informed when these deplorable acts of reckless conduct are being performed. But it also gives parents the opportunity to utilize this line when they learn of the next demonstration being organized by teenagers.”

According to a press release, the plan is being financed "solely" by Walker and the "I'm Telling, Don't Shoot" organization, which supports anti-gun violence initiatives. However, the release adds, Walker is hopeful that other leaders will join in the campaign.

Officers made 15 arrests during the weekend chaos which took place over two nights near 31st Street Beach and Millennium Park. Young people jumping on cars in the middle of the street, swarms of teens running down busy roads and drivers performing burnouts were among the scenes that played out during the large, "disruptive" gatherings.

In at least one instance, things turned violent.

Saturday, a couple walking in the Loop got caught up in the large group of young adults and was brutally assaulted. The assault, captured on cell phone video and originally posted by CWB Chicago, shows a large group of people viciously attacking the couple, punching and kicking both of them.

“We were trying to walk through the crowd, and I was holding his hand and he was walking in front me,” said Ashley Knutson, who was assaulted along with boyfriend Devontae Garrisson-Johnson.

"First they shoved him, and then they ended up shoving me too.”

CPD to Add 'Additional Security Measures'

According to a statement released Monday, CPD says it will implement "additional security measures such as bag checks at beach entry points and the curfew for minors at Millennium Park will also be in place."

During the summer of 2022, Mayor Lori Lightfoot implemented a 6 p.m. curfew from Thursday through Sunday at the park for "all unaccompanied minors" under the age of 18, whether they are visitors or residents.

A separate 10 p.m. citywide curfew is in effect seven days a week for those 17 years old and under.

Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson also issued a statement, saying that while he does not condone the behavior of those arrested, "It is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities."

When asked about the statement following a speech Wednesday made to lawmakers in Springfield, the mayor-elect denied that his comment sent out a mixed message.

"Of course we don't condone that behavior. That's the first thing I said," Johnson said.

"You can make sure that that that we eradicate the root causes that lead to violence, and we also can make sure that there's support on the front line to make sure that we're preventing violence," he continued. It's a false choice, and no one takes it more seriously than a family that lives through it every single day."