CPD Issues Community Alert For Rogers Park After Man Attempted to Lure Teen Girls

Chicago police have issued a community alert after they say a man in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood attempted to lure two teens last month in broad daylight.

According to the alert, at approximately 4:16 p.m. on Feb. 27, a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl were approached by a man near 6725 N. Clark Street.

According to officials, the man spoke to the girls in Spanish, saying "You look sexy. I want to hire you. You should come work for me."

The interaction continued, authorities say, with the man saying "next time I see you, I'm going to take you," and then attempting to block the teens' path.

According to police, the victims were able to flee from the scene.

According to officials, the man is wanted for indecent solicitation of a child. The alert asks that the public be aware of their surroundings, and cautions against letting children walk or play alone.

Any information about the incident can be reported to Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8261.