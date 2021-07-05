Chicago Police Commander and Sergeant Wounded When Shots Fired at Crowd on West Side

A Chicago police commander and a sergeant were shot and wounded early Monday while dispersing a crowd on the West Side.

The officers were hit when someone on foot fired at the crowd around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North Long Avenue, Chicago police said.

The commander was struck in the foot and the sergeant was grazed in the leg, according to police.

Both officers were transported to Stroger Hospital. The shooter has not been located, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.