Chicago Police Officers Honor Fallen Colleagues at St. Jude Police League Memorial March

Hundreds of current and former Chicago police officers took part in the solemn St. Jude Police League Memorial March on Sunday to recognize their fellow officers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Special tributes at the march near Soldier Field were made in honor of fallen officers and their families, including widowed Maria Marmolejo.

"I remember being here in May of 2018 and watching in pride as my husband and the father of our three daughters handsomely marched with pride in honor, even though we only have pictures and memories to remember that moment," she said, speaking to the crowd.

Her husband and high school sweetheart, Eduardo Marmolejo, was killed months later in the line duty. Marmolejo and his partner, Officer Conrad Gary, were struck and killed by a train while in pursuit of a suspect in Dec. 2018.

"I am inspired how he left this world strong, fuerte, pride, with orgullo, grace and most importantly hope, esperanza," she said.

Her husband's name was one of nearly 600 etched in stone at the Gold Star Families Memorial, and one of the many names read off during the ceremony, including Officer Andres Mauricio Vasquez Lasso. The Eighth District police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance in March.

Officer Areanah Preston's name was the last read, as she was just shot and killed early Saturday while off duty in Avalon Park.

"We remember their names, the people they were, and the impact they had on us individually and collectively," said Eric Carter, interim superintendent of the Chicago Police Department.

Maria gave the crowd the same sense of hope her husband had before he died.

"I leave you all with this little bit of hope, as a city community, and those who have lost, let’s remember to love each other now lift each other up, and hold each other down, united," she said.