A Chicago man is facing a slew of charges in connection with a sprawling series of events in which he allegedly evaded law enforcement, struck a police officer and tried to escape from a police station by climbing through the ceiling, according to authorities.

Tajze Mullins has been charged with attempted first degree murder of a police officer, aggravated assault of a police officer, obstructing identification and escape, according to a bond proffer from the Cook County State's Attorney's office.

According to court documents, on Friday evening, Chicago police responded to a portion of Lake Shore Drive when a license plate reader scanned Mullins' vehicle traveling on the expressway. The vehicle, a BMW, had been sought in connection with the aggravated battery of a Cook County sheriff's deputy on March 9, authorities said.

Responding officers dressed in full uniform approached the defendant's vehicle on both sides, as it was stopped at a red light at Lake Shore Drive and Roosevelt Road, documents stated. Officers ordered Mullins, the driver, and his passenger out of the vehicle at which point Mullins allegedly put his car in reverse, accelerating away from officers. Mullins struck an officer who was near his car, pushing the officer into the side of a nearby vehicle and onto the ground, according to the proffer.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Mullins continued to reverse, eventually striking a Chicago police vehicle before weaving through other vehicles to evade law enforcement, authorities said. The injured officer, who was near the suspect's vehicle, discharged his gun once, striking the rear passenger side of a Lyft vehicle, police said. No one was injured by the gunfire.

Mullins sped away from officers, driving south onto Interstate 55 and onto the Dan Ryan Expressway, as he was followed by a Chicago police helicopter, authorities said. He eventually exited the expressway at 71st Street and ended up in a parking lot located at 50 W. 71st St., where both he and his passenger fled from the vehicle, authorities said. Multiple officers pursued Mullins and later found him hiding under a porch at 7120 S. Lafayette, with the BMW key fob still on his person, officials said.

Mullins was taken into custody and brought to Area Three Police Headquarters where he allegedly tried to escape from an interview room. He pulled the vent cover off the ceiling and climbed into the ceiling, authorities said. Police said Mullins caused extensive damage to the ceiling, electrical and duct work.

A Cook County Circuit Court judge on Sunday denied bail for Mullins, who authorities say also has two fugitive warrants from Texas. He is expected to be back in court Tuesday.