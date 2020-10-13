Kennedy Expressway

Chicago Police Car Goes Off Foster Overpass, Crashing Onto Kennedy Expressway

A Chicago police vehicle went off an overpass onto the Kennedy Expressway on the city's Northwest Side, sending one officer to the hospital and shutting down the highway, officials said.

The crash occurred at around 4:39 a.m. in the 5200 block of North Foster Avenue in the city's Jefferson Park neighborhood, according to police.

Authorities said the Chicago police vehicle went over the overpass and landed in a grassy area.

Chicago police said one female officer was conscious when first responders arrived and was taken from the scene in an ambulance, with her condition unknown.

All outbound lanes of the Kennedy were closed as authorities remained on the scene.

