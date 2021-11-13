Chicago Police

Chicago Police Cancel Regular Day Off for Officers Due to ‘Current Crime Patterns'

The change will serve to "enhance public safety," according to a statement from CPD officials.

The Chicago Police Department is cancelling one regular day off for full-time sworn officers, citing current crime patterns, CPD officials announced Saturday.

NBC 5 obtained a copy of an internal memo sent to CPD officers on behalf of First Deputy Superintendent Eric Carter that stated "effective immediately and until further notice, all full duty members will have ONE RDO canceled."

An officer's first regular day off will be the one canceled, the memo noted.

In addition to addressing current crime patterns, the move will serve to "enhance public safety," the department statement read.

But John Catanzara, the head of Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police, said he believes CPD leadership made the move in preparation of a possible verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Catanzara also accused the city of violating a mediation settlement by failing to provide notice to officers before canceling their days off, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

"They do not get to just keep saying we need manpower, just in case, you know, a verdict doesn't go positive, and all the sudden there's upheaval," he said.

