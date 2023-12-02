Chicago police investigating after 12 vehicles broken into, damaged in South Loop

A dozen vehicles were broken into early Saturday morning in the South Loop, prompting Chicago police to launch an investigation, according to authorities.

Police said vehicles were targeted in a parking lot in the 600 block of South LaSalle Street and in the 700 block of South Financial Place. The discovery was made at around 4 a.m.

“Here we go again, I even texted someone in the building, a whole bunch of cars got broken again last night,” said Kristie Geerts, a South Loop resident.

Many neighbors woke up to find vehicle after vehicle damaged in the parking lot right across from their building.

“I mean, it’s frustrating, but I feel like you’re fighting the inevitable right now,” she said.



Geerts was fortunate her vehicle wasn't targeted overnight, but said this isn’t the first time she’s heard about the crime.

“I started to keep my doors unlocked, and like, my glove compartment opened, and like, my middle console open and emptied so that way I can like show them that there’s nothing there,” she said. “I don’t know, I rather have you like open my door than break a window and not take anything.”

The list of vehicles targeted includes BMWs, Audis, Lexus', Kias and Jeeps. Police said the thieves also got into three additional vehicles parked along South Financial Place near Harrison Street.

“I don’t know what they’re trying to take,” said Geerts. “I think they’re just doing it for the thrill of it though.”

A Chicago nurse, who was among the victims, told NBC Chicago that the thieves got away with a pair of UGGs in her backseat.

Neighbors said they want the break-ins to stop.

“It really sucks because I want to know that the place that I live at is safe,” said Xander Malone, a South Loop resident. “I don’t want like anybody to get hurt, especially if they’re like my neighbor or anything.”

Police have not released a description of the suspects or surveillance video. Some residents said they are unsure there's more law enforcement can do.

“Even with cameras and security around—it’s still not stopping them,” Geerts said.