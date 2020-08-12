Chicago Police Ask Public to Help Identify Suspected Downtown Looters

The Chicago Police Department is calling on the public to help detectives identify suspected looters seen in video and photographs breaking into businesses, stealing items and causing damage for hours into the early Monday morning hours.

The department created a task force to investigate the chaos, looting and unrest in Chicago and also collect footage from dozens of businesses. A new page on the department's website lets the public view that footage and send in tips and additional video.

See the videos here

"Looking at these videos, someone surely knows the offenders causing this destruction," Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said at a Wednesday afternoon press conference.

Those with information about looting incidents on Sunday into Monday can contact Area 3 Detectives at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.

More than 100 people were arrested in the chaos and looting that erupted in downtown Chicago early Monday and left more than a dozen officers injured, police say. Allegations included looting, disorderly conduct and more, according to Supt. David Brown.

Several stores in Lincoln Park were targeted amid early Morning unrest in Chicago. NBC 5’s Regina Waldroup reports on cleanup efforts underway.

The unrest began at around 12:20 a.m., when police were called to reports of a mob scene on Michigan Avenue. Large crowds gathered outside the Saks Fifth Avenue and Coach stores, with hundreds of people yelling and throwing things at officers.

Looters were captured on video in multiple locations, with merchandise taken and storefronts vandalized. Officers were told to respond wearing helmets and there were multiple reports of gunshots.

Thirteen officers were injured in the chaos, Brown said, including a sergeant who was struck with a bottle and another whose nose was broken in an altercation.

A security guard and a civilian were also struck by gunfire and taken to area hospitals, Brown said.

It appeared as though the looting initially began in the city's Loop, but spread to multiple Chicago neighborhoods in the overnight hours, with reports of businesses struck in River North, Streeterville, Lincoln Park, the Gold Coast and the South Loop as well.

The unrest continued throughout the day Monday and access to the downtown area was restricted during the overnight hours both Monday and Tuesday as a heightened police presence was brought in. Those restrictions are expected to continue "for the foreseeable future," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

Chaos erupted in downtown Chicago early Monday, with widespread looting at countless businesses, property damage, as well as shots fired both at and by police.

Chicago police believe the looting began after "misinformation" spread following an officer-involved shooting in the city’s Englewood neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Authorities say a man, identified as 20-year-old Latrell Allen, had a gun and fired at police before they returned fire, striking and wounding him.

Allen now faces attempted murder charges after the incident.

“This person fired shots at our officers,” Brown said. “Officers returned fire and struck the individual.”

BLM organizers criticized the police narrative surrounding the shooting, pointing out that none of the officers involved in the shooting had body cameras.

Investigators confirmed the lack of body cameras Monday, and are asking the public for help in tracking down witness video of the incident.

Following overnight unrest, Black Lives Matter held a rally outside a South Loop police station where many people were taken after being arrested amid looting. NBC 5's Patrick Fazio reports.