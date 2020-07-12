Chicago Police Ask Public for Help in Search of Missing Child

Chicago police are asking for help in the search of a missing child.

1-year old Alanna Harris was last seen in the vicinity of 6900 South Ada Street around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, according to a police report.

Harris, who is African American, two-feet tall and 18 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen wearing a pink sleeveless shirt, floral patterned shorts, three pony tails in her hair and a wristband with her name on her arm, according to police.

Harris was last seen in the company of her father who was driving a tan colored Nissan vehicle, according to the report.

Police believe she may be in the vicinity of 5700 South Hamilton Avenue

Anyone who has seen Harris or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380.