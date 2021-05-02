Chicago Police Ask for Help in Search for Missing 9-Year-Old Girl

Chicago police are searching for a missing 9-year-old girl that they say may be with her grandmother.

According to authorities, Milania Miller was last seen on Sunday in the 5800 block of West Cortland. Miller may be with her grandmother, who according to police does not have parental rights.

Miller’s grandmother lives in the 1900 block of Hastings in suburban Hoffman Estates, and may be driving a 2011 black Cadillac Escalade, with license plate number Q329922.

Miller is described as a Black girl, with medium complexion. She has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-feet tall and weighs approximately 90 pounds.

Anyone with information on the girl’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911, or CPD’s Area 5 Special Victims Unit at 312-746-6554.