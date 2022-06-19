Chicago Police Ask for Help Identifying Woman Found Injured in NW Side Park

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found in a park on the city’s Northwest Side last week.

Authorities say that the woman was found injured at the Lucy Ella Gonzales Parsons Park near the intersection of Belmont and Kilpatrick in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

The woman was taken to Community First Hospital, where she remains hospitalized, police said.

The woman is described as being in her 30s, standing between 5-feet-4 and 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds. She is described as a Black woman with a dark complexion, with black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call 911, or to contact the hospital’s Crisis Center hotline at 773-794-8395.