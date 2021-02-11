Chicago Police Arrest 5 Suspects Amid Spree of Carjackings in City

Chicago police are continuing their efforts to locate and prosecute individuals involved in a surge of carjackings, and Police Superintendent David Brown says that at least five suspects have been placed into custody this week alone.

According to Brown, those suspects, ranging in age from 15 to 39, were taken into custody within a 48-hour period from Monday to Wednesday. All five now face felony charges in connection with the incidents:

At approximately 9 a.m. Monday, police took Anthony Blackburn, 18, into custody. The Chicago man is accused of taking part in the armed carjacking of two men in Nov. 2020, and he attempted to steal another vehicle from a 39-year-old man, police say.

On Tuesday morning, a 15-year-old boy was identified as the suspect in a Dec. 2020 carjacking, and was arrested in the 6300 block of South Bishop Avenue. The teen allegedly stole a car at gunpoint from a 64-year-old woman in the 6100 block of South Rhodes, police said.

Robert Pinkston, 39, was arrested Tuesday in suburban Riverdale through an investigation conducted with an area taskforce dedicated to stopping carjackings. Pinkston is accused of stealing a car from a man in the 1200 block of North Clark Street on Nov. 29, 2020.

Late Tuesday night, two teens, age 15 and 16, were arrested in the 200 block of North Leclaire Avenue, police said. The teens allegedly stole a vehicle at gunpoint from a 49-year-old man in the 1900 block of North La Cross Avenue earlier Tuesday, and police officers spotted the teens driving the stolen vehicle.

Both teens attempted to flee the scene, but both were captured after a brief foot pursuit.

All five suspects are facing felony charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, according to Chicago police.