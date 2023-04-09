Crime and Courts

Chicago Police Seek Suspects in Armed Robbery on CTA Red Line Train

Chicago police detectives are asking for assistance to identify multiple people wanted in connection with an armed robbery on a CTA Red Line train.

The two individuals pictured above are wanted for a robbery that took place on April 4. According to law enforcement, the robbery victim was riding a Red Line train northbound when he was confronted by an unknown man who was sitting next to him. When the victim responded, another man approached with a knife, and took the victim's cell phone and backpack "using the threat of force."

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Mass Transit detectives at 312-745-4706.

