A man was taken into custody Saturday evening on Chicago's Northwest Side after he brandished an axe on a CTA Blue Line train, according to police.

At approximately 6:45 p.m. in the 4900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, near the Jefferson Park Blue Line station, officers responded to a report of a man wielding an axe on a train.

The offender was taken into custody without incident, police stated.

Additional details hadn't been released by police late Saturday.