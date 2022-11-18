Chicago Police Announce Preparations For Holiday Safety

It's a week before Thanksgiving, and holiday shoppers are already making their way to the Magnificent Mile.

For Roger Harris, the noticeable police presence along the famed retail district has him feeling safe while shopping.

“I see a lot of police cars parked in the middle, so I feel pretty safe, “ Harris said.

On Friday afternoon, CPD Supt. David Brown pledged to insure a safe holiday season for shoppers as next weekend marks what is often seen as the official beginning of the holiday shopping season.

On Michigan Avenue, there is already a pronounced police presence. Visitors can expect to see more foot patrols, more bike patrols and even school resource officers reassigned over the holidays to special visibility beats at city events, such as the Festival of Lights

City officials said that while much of the focus will be on downtown retail corridors, neighborhoods will have plenty of attention as well.

Nedra Davis of the Greater Chatham Initiative said her area has already seen street crime down by 17 percent as police presence has increased in the area.

For the holidays, safety on CTA trains and buses will also be a priority. Brown said there will be outdoor roll calls and special beat cars assigned to follow buses along CTA routes throughout the city.

“We have a response plan to ensure that if there are any threats, that we respond to that quickly and that you are going to be safe coming downtown to enjoy the magnificent lights festival,” he said.