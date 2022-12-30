Chicago Police Announce Increased Presence, Safety Tips for New Year's Eve

As the countdown to 2023 dwindles, Chicago officials announced Friday their plans to heighten police presence on New Year's Eve throughout the city, while sharing public safety tips for celebrations.

With a series of revelries expected to take place Saturday, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown urged residents and visitors to celebrate responsibly, adding "we all play a role in our safety."

Brown said people can expect to see an increased police presence along Navy Pier, Millennium Park, the public transit system, in CTA stations and more, with an extra 1,300 officers to be deployed throughout high-traffic areas and entertainment corridors, including River North and the Motor Row District.

"Officers will be doing everything they can to keep everyone safe, but we need our residents and visitors to do everything they can, as well," Brown said.

Brown also stressed that celebratory gunfire is illegal.

"Bullets that go up, must come down -- and they come down at a speed and velocity that can kill," Brown said.

The conference follows Navy Pier's announcement that it will host a countdown to the new year with a 10-minute fireworks display at midnight.

The fireworks show will air live on NBC 5's "A Very Chicago New Year" show, which will be available on NBC 5 and on the NBC Chicago streaming channels, as well as on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.

“As Chicagoans get ready to ring in the New Year, we want to remind everyone to do so safely,” Executive Director of Office of Emergency Management and Communications Rich Guidice said in a statement Friday. “Public safety is always the number one priority, and the city remains ready to respond to all safety hazards with security measures to ensure a safe New Year’s Eve celebration throughout the city.”

OEMC said it will monitor citywide events, activities, traffic and weather conditions throughout the weekend, adding it will coordinate public safety resources as needed with the Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department and the city's infrastructure departments. It will also issue any alerts and notifications needed to keep residents and attendees up to date on weather conditions and emergencies.

To sign up for NotifyChicago alerts, visit NotifyChicago.org. OEMC also issues TEXT alerts for lakefront notices, issues affecting businesses or COVID-19 updates:

Both Chicago Transit Authority and Metra have announced it will offer passengers free rides on New Year's Eve to help aid safe transportation.