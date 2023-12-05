Chicago police accidentally give out expired gift cards at gun buyback event

Chicago police are apologizing after the department gave out expired gift cards as part of a gun buyback event over the weekend.

The event at Saint Sabina Church offered residents $100 Visa gift cards in exchange for guns, according to officials.

During the event, it was discovered that the cards had actually expired on Nov. 30, two days before the buyback event took place.

“We sincerely apologize and thank everyone who turned in guns to strengthen safety in our homes and neighborhoods,” a spokesperson said.

According to the department, individuals who received the expired gift cards can exchange them at the Chicago police station at 7808 South Halsted between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. every day until Dec. 12.

They can also be exchanged at Saint Sabina between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. until Dec. 12.

Residents must bring the expired gift cards.

Anyone unable to exchange their gift cards is asked to call the Office of Community Policing at 312-745-5900.