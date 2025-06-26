Great Lake Pizza, a tiny Chicago pizza place that drew celebrity diners, hours-long lines and was once dubbed to have the "best pie in America," has quietly reopened after closing more than 12 years ago, according to reports.

Owners are in the midst of reopening the small shop called Great Lake at 1476 W. Berwyn, Crain's Chicago Business reported, nor far from its original Andersonville location.

Phone calls to the number listed for the pizzeria by NBC Chicago immediately went straight to a voicemail system where customers could leave a message for "Great Lake."

The pizza -- mainly the chewy crust -- attracted fans such as Jay-Z and Beyoncé during their visits to the city.

In 2009, a GQ writer in search of the "25 best pizzas you'll ever eat" visited the Andersonville pizzeria. The author, writing in the magazine's June 2009 issue, touted the fresh ingredients, such as the freshly-made in-house mozzarella and aromatic fresh marjoram instead of basil, and called it "slightly shy of unbelievable."

Great Lake shut down its original location in January 2013 - a few days before its lease ran out. At the time, NBC Chicago reported the owners reportedly planned to open a new location, but where and when remained a mystery.