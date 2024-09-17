Chicago pizzeria named one of the best in world, according to new list

One of the "Best 100 Pizzerias in the World" is in Chicago, according to a new list.
The report, dubbed a "Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the World," is from Top 50 Pizza, a report from Naples, Italy that examines an "enormous number of pizzerias throughout the world," a release said, with criteria including overall attention given to the customer and the quality of the final product.
According to the report, the No. 1 pizzeria in the world was Una Pizza Napoletana in New York, followed by Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria in Naples.
Chicago sees its first appearance on the list at No. 50, with Robert's Pizza & Dough Co. at 456 N. McClurg St. Streeterville. Earlier this year, the same pizzeria earned No. the 10 spot on the guide's list of "Top 50" pizza places in the USA. The restaurant first ranked on the report in 2021.
The restaurant also earned a "Performance of the Year" for 2024 from the guide, a release said.
Below is the list of the top 50 pizzerias on the list. The full list of 100 can be found here.
- Una Pizza Napoletana – New York, USA
- Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria – Naples, Italy; I Masanielli - Francesco Martucci – Caserta, Italy
- The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan
- Confine – Milan, Italy
- Napoli on the Road – London, England
- Tony's Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco, USA
- I Tigli – San Bonifacio, Italy
- Sartoria Panatieri – Barcelona, Spain
- 50 Kalò – Naples, Italy
- Seu Pizza Illuminati – Rome, Italy
- Leggera Pizza Napoletana – São Paulo, Brazil
- Crosta Pizzeria – Makati, Philippines
- Pizzeria Beddia – Philadelphia, USA
- Via Toledo Enopizzeria – Vienna, Austria
- RistoPizza – Tokyo, Japan
- I Masanielli - Sasà Martucci – Caserta, Italy
- Dry Milano – Milan, Italy
- La Notizia – Naples, Italy
- Ribalta – New York, USA
- Salvo – Naples, Italy
- Pizzeria Da Lioniello – Succivo, Italy
- Fiata by Salvatore Fiata – Hong Kong, China
- 50 Kalò – London, England
- Cambia-Menti di Ciccio Vitiello – Caserta, Italy
- Pepe in Grani – Caiazzo, Italy
- Baldoria – Madrid, Spain
- Ken’s Artisan Pizza – Portland, USA
- Jay's – Kenmore, USA
- 180 Grammi Pizzeria Romana – Rome, Italy
- Don Antonio – New York, USA
- Le Grotticelle – Caggiano, Italy
- La Cascina dei Sapori – Rezzato, Italy
- Pizzeria Sei – Los Angeles, USA
- Pizza Zulu – Fürth, Germany
- Clementina – Fiumicino, Italy
- Sestogusto – Turin, Italy
- La Bolla – Caserta, Italy
- QT Pizza Bar – São Paulo, Brazil
- BOB Alchimia a Spicchi – Montepaone Lido, Italy
- Ti Amo – Adrogué, Argentina
- Apogeo – Pietrasanta, Italy
- I Vesuviani – Pomigliano d'Arco, Italy
- IMperfetto – Puteaux, France / Raf Bonetta – Pozzuoli, Italy
- 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar – Melbourne, Australia / Al Taglio – Sydney, Australia
- La Leggenda – Miami, USA
- Dante's Pizzeria Napoletana – Auckland, New Zealand
- nNea – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
- Raf Bonetta – Pozzuoli, Italy
- Massilia – Bangkok, Thailand
- Robert's – Chicago, USA
