Chicago pizzeria named one of the best in world, according to new list

The No. 1 pizzeria in the world was Una Pizza Napoletana in New York, followed by Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria in Naples

One of the "Best 100 Pizzerias in the World" is in Chicago, according to a new list.

The report, dubbed a "Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the World," is from Top 50 Pizza, a report from Naples, Italy that examines an "enormous number of pizzerias throughout the world," a release said, with criteria including overall attention given to the customer and the quality of the final product.

According to the report, the No. 1 pizzeria in the world was Una Pizza Napoletana in New York, followed by Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria in Naples.

Chicago sees its first appearance on the list at No. 50, with Robert's Pizza & Dough Co. at 456 N. McClurg St. Streeterville. Earlier this year, the same pizzeria earned No. the 10 spot on the guide's list of "Top 50" pizza places in the USA. The restaurant first ranked on the report in 2021.

The restaurant also earned a "Performance of the Year" for 2024 from the guide, a release said.

Below is the list of the top 50 pizzerias on the list. The full list of 100 can be found here.

  1. Una Pizza Napoletana – New York, USA
  2. Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria – Naples, Italy; I Masanielli - Francesco Martucci – Caserta, Italy
  3. The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan
  4. Confine – Milan, Italy
  5. Napoli on the Road – London, England
  6. Tony's Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco, USA
  7. I Tigli – San Bonifacio, Italy
  8. Sartoria Panatieri – Barcelona, Spain
  9. 50 Kalò – Naples, Italy
  10. Seu Pizza Illuminati – Rome, Italy
  11. Leggera Pizza Napoletana – São Paulo, Brazil
  12. Crosta Pizzeria – Makati, Philippines
  13. Pizzeria Beddia – Philadelphia, USA
  14. Via Toledo Enopizzeria – Vienna, Austria
  15. RistoPizza – Tokyo, Japan
  16. I Masanielli - Sasà Martucci – Caserta, Italy
  17. Dry Milano – Milan, Italy
  18. La Notizia – Naples, Italy
  19. Ribalta – New York, USA
  20. Salvo – Naples, Italy
  21. Pizzeria Da Lioniello – Succivo, Italy
  22. Fiata by Salvatore Fiata – Hong Kong, China
  23. 50 Kalò – London, England
  24. Cambia-Menti di Ciccio Vitiello – Caserta, Italy
  25. Pepe in Grani – Caiazzo, Italy
  26. Baldoria – Madrid, Spain
  27. Ken’s Artisan Pizza – Portland, USA
  28. Jay's – Kenmore, USA
  29. 180 Grammi Pizzeria Romana – Rome, Italy
  30. Don Antonio – New York, USA
  31. Le Grotticelle – Caggiano, Italy
  32. La Cascina dei Sapori – Rezzato, Italy
  33. Pizzeria Sei – Los Angeles, USA
  34. Pizza Zulu – Fürth, Germany
  35. Clementina – Fiumicino, Italy
  36. Sestogusto – Turin, Italy
  37. La Bolla – Caserta, Italy
  38. QT Pizza Bar – São Paulo, Brazil
  39. BOB Alchimia a Spicchi – Montepaone Lido, Italy
  40. Ti Amo – Adrogué, Argentina
  41. Apogeo – Pietrasanta, Italy
  42. I Vesuviani – Pomigliano d'Arco, Italy
  43. IMperfetto – Puteaux, France / Raf Bonetta – Pozzuoli, Italy
  44. 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar – Melbourne, Australia / Al Taglio – Sydney, Australia
  45. La Leggenda – Miami, USA
  46. Dante's Pizzeria Napoletana – Auckland, New Zealand
  47. nNea – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  48. Raf Bonetta – Pozzuoli, Italy
  49. Massilia – Bangkok, Thailand
  50. Robert's – Chicago, USA
