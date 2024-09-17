Chicago pizzeria named one of the best in world, according to new list

One of the "Best 100 Pizzerias in the World" is in Chicago, according to a new list.

The report, dubbed a "Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the World," is from Top 50 Pizza, a report from Naples, Italy that examines an "enormous number of pizzerias throughout the world," a release said, with criteria including overall attention given to the customer and the quality of the final product.

According to the report, the No. 1 pizzeria in the world was Una Pizza Napoletana in New York, followed by Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria in Naples.

Chicago sees its first appearance on the list at No. 50, with Robert's Pizza & Dough Co. at 456 N. McClurg St. Streeterville. Earlier this year, the same pizzeria earned No. the 10 spot on the guide's list of "Top 50" pizza places in the USA. The restaurant first ranked on the report in 2021.

The restaurant also earned a "Performance of the Year" for 2024 from the guide, a release said.

Below is the list of the top 50 pizzerias on the list. The full list of 100 can be found here.

Una Pizza Napoletana – New York, USA Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria – Naples, Italy; I Masanielli - Francesco Martucci – Caserta, Italy The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan Confine – Milan, Italy Napoli on the Road – London, England Tony's Pizza Napoletana – San Francisco, USA I Tigli – San Bonifacio, Italy Sartoria Panatieri – Barcelona, Spain 50 Kalò – Naples, Italy Seu Pizza Illuminati – Rome, Italy Leggera Pizza Napoletana – São Paulo, Brazil Crosta Pizzeria – Makati, Philippines Pizzeria Beddia – Philadelphia, USA Via Toledo Enopizzeria – Vienna, Austria RistoPizza – Tokyo, Japan I Masanielli - Sasà Martucci – Caserta, Italy Dry Milano – Milan, Italy La Notizia – Naples, Italy Ribalta – New York, USA Salvo – Naples, Italy Pizzeria Da Lioniello – Succivo, Italy Fiata by Salvatore Fiata – Hong Kong, China 50 Kalò – London, England Cambia-Menti di Ciccio Vitiello – Caserta, Italy Pepe in Grani – Caiazzo, Italy Baldoria – Madrid, Spain Ken’s Artisan Pizza – Portland, USA Jay's – Kenmore, USA 180 Grammi Pizzeria Romana – Rome, Italy Don Antonio – New York, USA Le Grotticelle – Caggiano, Italy La Cascina dei Sapori – Rezzato, Italy Pizzeria Sei – Los Angeles, USA Pizza Zulu – Fürth, Germany Clementina – Fiumicino, Italy Sestogusto – Turin, Italy La Bolla – Caserta, Italy QT Pizza Bar – São Paulo, Brazil BOB Alchimia a Spicchi – Montepaone Lido, Italy Ti Amo – Adrogué, Argentina Apogeo – Pietrasanta, Italy I Vesuviani – Pomigliano d'Arco, Italy IMperfetto – Puteaux, France / Raf Bonetta – Pozzuoli, Italy 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar – Melbourne, Australia / Al Taglio – Sydney, Australia La Leggenda – Miami, USA Dante's Pizzeria Napoletana – Auckland, New Zealand nNea – Amsterdam, The Netherlands Raf Bonetta – Pozzuoli, Italy Massilia – Bangkok, Thailand Robert's – Chicago, USA